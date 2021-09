The Toronto Blue Jays continued their hot streak against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night and can clinch the three-game series on Tuesday night. Toronto put it all together Monday in an 8-1 victory, with Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting solo home runs and Alek Manoah allowing one hit while striking out 10 in eight shutout innings. Teoscar Hernandez chipped in with his first career five-hit game.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO