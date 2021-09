More homes are expected to be sold across 2021 than in any other year since 2007, according to a forecast.A strong first half of the year as buyers rushed to make stamp duty savings and changed their lifestyles and locations means more homes will have sold in 2021 than in any year since 2007, estate agent Hamptons predicts.By the end of 2021, it forecasts that 1.5 million homes will have been sold across Britain.House price growth is expected to slow in the coming months, although values across Britain are still predicted to be 13.5% higher by 2024.Hamptons said it expects...

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO