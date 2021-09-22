CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Flying South

By COURTESY/MEREDITH HEATHER
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENUS — Fall bird migration typically starts mid-August in Florida and lasts through November. During late summer and into fall, billions of birds start making their journey from their northern breeding grounds southward to where they’ll spend winter. One of the main reasons birds migrate is to move from areas...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hakai Magazine

Flying by the Fat of the Sea

This article is also available in audio format. Listen now, download, or subscribe to “Hakai Magazine Audio Edition” through your favorite podcast app. Thirty minutes’ drive south from the glassy condos and clogged thoroughfares of Vancouver, British Columbia, finds me near the end of a narrow dirt road flanked by farmland, where the Fraser River delta meets the sea. It’s 6:00 a.m., barely dawn on the last day of April, and alongside the road the Fraser’s south arm runs fat and sleek in its spring freshet, a bright ribbon snaking across the still-shadowy fields. I park beside the two scientists I’m accompanying for the day. We greet one another in hushed voices, close our car doors gently, fumble into hip waders. I pocket my notebooks and camera; the scientists shoulder backpacks and hoist coolers. The road ends in a grassy bank that marks the extent of all but the very highest tides; we’ve come as the tide is falling so must cross a final half kilometer of mud before reaching the actual Pacific Ocean. It will be a slog. Mudflats usually are; they’re not the most welcoming ecosystems. For humans, anyway.
EPA
telegram.com

Outdoors: Great migration is happening now — here are some tips to see the birds fly south

During the whole month of August, only 23 broad-winged hawks were documented by the observation team on the summit of Mount Wachusett. And for the last couple of weeks, conditions for hawk watching there have continued to be less than optimal. But the entire North American population of broad-winged hawks is about to begin leaving any day now for South America. They have to, so we’ve got to be ready when they all simultaneously fly.
ANIMALS
lakegazette.net

A Monarchy Kingdom; flourishing generations to fly

Just south of town, tucked away off of a blacktop road lies a whole monarchy, a splendid kingship where generations gather each season to continue their winged flight in their family tree. A monarchy one may question, right here in rural Monroe City one may ask? To see it with the eye reveals the depth of the Monarch Butterfly world and what it takes to help these beautiful creations flourish.
MONROE CITY, MO
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Fly Fishing With Panache

John Gierach wrote in his book, A Fly Rod of Your Own that, “The goal of fly fishing isn’t just to catch fish, but to catch them with style. Or, to put it another way, no one ever sets out to be half-assed at anything.” One is never more conscious of fly fishing with style as when you fish with another person or in front of other people.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Denver

Visitors Reminded To Give Wildlife Plenty Of Room During Rut

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Flocks of tourists gather to watch bull elk challenge each other, bugling and defending their herds every September. The annual rut brings huge herds of elk to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Elk, deer and moose are all entering their rut in Colorado’s high country. Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to remind visitors and people who live in Colorado to give these animals plenty of space, wherever you encounter them. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) “If you’re seeing ears back, hair raised, lowering of the head… those are all signs of aggression,” said Ashley Nettles, Wildlife Biologist with the Dillon Ranger District. “So, lots of space is the key and not getting too close… if they’re blocking your path on a trail, go around if you can or just pick a different trail and head back.” (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates that Colorado is home to 280,000 elk, the largest population in the U.S.
ESTES PARK, CO
Only In Utah

You Can Go Camping With Alpacas At Llama2boot LLC in Utah

Are you an avid thrill-seeker who loves to hike and camp? If you’re nodding yes, you’re in the right place to learn about doing what you enjoy with llamas! Llama2boot LLC is based in Boulder. Utah. For ten years, they’ve been running exciting hiking and camping tours that give you the opportunity to get up […] The post You Can Go Camping With Alpacas At Llama2boot LLC in Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Migration#Migrating Birds#South America#Bird Species#Venus#Colorado State University
travelblog.org

Antarctica, as the puffin flies

After all the lava excitement of yesterday Thursday's progress has been somewhat more sedate. A propos yesterday's blog and pictures we forgot to say that Paul has posted 4 videos to Twitter - his handle there is @airwavey - and to both his & our Facebook pages. They bring over the power of what we were watching.
ANIMALS
flyfisherman.com

Fly Fishing Kayaks

The new generation are the ultimate fish-catching machines. This article was originally titled "A Hunter's Boat" in the June-July 2021 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. Kayaks were first developed by indigenous hunters of the subarctic (Inuit, Yup’ik, Aleut) for the inland lakes, rivers, and coastal waters of the Arctic Ocean, Bering Sea, North Atlantic, and North Pacific oceans. Because of kayaks, these people could survive and even thrive in the frigid climates. These craft gave them access to and an advantage over their ocean quarry, and they built a range of different styles of boats for different purposes.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
kentonbee.com

GO FLY A KITE

– The Mental Health PEER Connection hosted a Kite Flying Festival Saturday, Sept. 18, at Gratwick Waterfront Park in North Tonawanda. The free event was a celebration of mental health, recovery and resilience. Joel Ruddy with 1-year-old daughter, Kenzie, and 3-year-old son, Liam, are pictured maneuvering their kite.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Pets
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Upcoming Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecast is here

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of the year again: The 230th edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out and you can dive in to all that it offers. Right off the bat, we have a color scheme that indicates that it’s going to be a cold winter. Digest the graphic below, and then check out what the almanac has to say about the upcoming winter.
ENVIRONMENT
My Country 95.5

Woman Severely Burned at Old Faithful in Yellowstone

She's very fortunate that the injury wasn't worse and thank goodness help was close by to the incident. Yellowstone National Park sent out a press release on an accident that happened this morning, September 16th near Old Faithful. Here's part of the press release. Early Thursday monring, park rangers provided...
ACCIDENTS
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
Jordan's

Expert warns major hurricane may hit Florida this week.

Tropical Depression 18 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Sam on Thursday as it moves across the Atlantic, making it the 18th named storm of the season. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Sam is expected to form soon and could be a major hurricane with top winds of 111 mph by late Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
InsiderFamilies

Alligators in Colorado? Yes, there are!

One of several humorous signs at Colorado Gator Reptile Park.(Photo by Liana Moore.) Alligators in Colorado? It is almost as strange as sand dunes in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. But yes, there is a Gator Park located vey near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. This area of southern Colorado is certainly unique.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy