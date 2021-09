Fourth graders at Glen Arden have been hard at work in the STEM lab! Students used recyclable materials and repurposed them into a miniature golf course. Each small group imagined, planned, and created one hole for the course. The design was up to the students, but it had to meet the following criteria: each hole had to have a start, a finish, a way to contain the ball, and an obstacle. Once each group built, tested, and improved their hole, the class was then able to rotate through and play the entire course.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO