Cicadas summer serenade

By ROBERT FROMHARTZ Columnist
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Have you ever wondered what was making that very loud “singing” noise in your back yard? Don’t worry about it, just sing along with the chorus. The singing is a male cicada looking for a mate. I was mowing my grass one day this summer and saw a small pile...

Related
WBEZ

Why Are Cicadas So Loud?

Amy Affelt has lived in Oak Park for 30 years. And this year, she’s been keenly aware of the cicadas that come out near the end of summer and create a shrill, shrieking chorus that seems to never end. “It’s just this constant sound that’s just this backdrop, and it...
OAK PARK, IL
theintelligencer.com

Listen to the cicadas

Step outside on a late September afternoon and you hear the sounds of a million voices singing about life. It is at once raucous and soothing; rhythmic and staccato. Close your eyes and feel the electricity that surges through the air in a music as primal as any noise on earth.
ANIMALS
Grand Haven Tribune

A salute to summer

It has been a great summer. One for the books, really. One in which I experienced all the things living along the Lakeshore has to offer and one in which the things that brought me joy didn’t cost a cent. Anyone who knows me knows I have a lot of...
LIFESTYLE
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Cicadas and Lovebugs

I’m sure most of you have heard the loud buzzing sounds at night emanating from the trees this time of year. It’s cicada season here in north Florida. Unlike in some States further north, our cicada visits are an annual event, not the hordes of bugs emerging periodically every 13 or 17 years that have overrun some areas.
ANIMALS
State
Washington State
Reporter

Tatum: A Cicada swan song

It would appear that our sizeable summer swarm of cicadas has left the building, or at least no longer lingers in our fields and forests here in this corner of the Commonwealth. My own anecdotal assessment of the situation is based on the lack of cicada chatter on nature's airways these days. In our neck of Penn's Woods the once vast orchestral chorus of Brood X (this year's monster edition of the 17-year cicada) gradually faded away to just a few voices last week and to a muted silence by the weekend.
WEST CHESTER, PA
The Conversation

Hiding in the soil and building with urine: how cicadas survived France’s summer wildfires

Over the course of a week this summer, the Massif des Maures in the Var region of southern France fell prey to the flames of an enormous wildfire. For successive days, the fire engulfed the region’s unique ecosystems, fuelled by changes in wind, surprising firefighters and their reinforcements with sudden flare-ups as unforeseen as they were violent.
ANIMALS
heraldstandard.com

The passing of summer

It always happens too quickly. It seems like just about the time we settle into summer it’s over. Our children are back to school the nights are longer, days are shorter and the fire flies are long gone. In the meadows and along our roadways the summer wildflowers are giving way to the yellow Goldenrod, lavender Asters, six-foot-tall Joe Pie and the vivid purple Iron Weed.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
Thrive Global

Morning Serenade: Frehel #France 🇫🇷

When a lover, loved one, or husband is near we are able to love them. The touch, the feeling, and all of the love, which comes with it. Yet, when one is far, there is a longing for that affection. One comes to appreciate a person, evenmore! The passion grows and becomes illuminating! You yearn for such pleasures because of how they make you feel. The person is engaging; all the while, making you feel, alive!
ENTERTAINMENT
thermopir.com

Enjoying the end of summer

Jazmine Waid and her younger sister Kathrine spin each other around to see who will fall first from being too dizzy. The sisters were enjoying a beautiful day in Hot Springs State Park.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
staradvertiser.com

Savoring summer’s moments

Made with little more than freshly picked sweet corn, onions and water, this velvety soup is divine — and calls for no cream or dairy. The lovely creaminess comes from a thorough whizzing in the blender. But for the silkiest texture, it’s best to pass the puréed soup through a fine-mesh sieve. It’s an extra step, but worth it: It moves a wonderful soup into the sublime. Finish it with a drizzle of olive oil and torn basil leaves.
RECIPES
Mining Journal

Local summer events

EDITOR’S NOTE: A list of upcoming summer events will be published on page 2A of The Mining Journal each Tuesday throughout the summer season. ≤ Today, North Country Trail Hikers of the North Country Trail Association general membership meeting, 7 p.m., Senior Pavilion, Presque Isle Park. ≤ Sept. 16, Music...
MARQUETTE, MI
thevistapress.com

Thank You for a Great Summer!

THANK YOU FOR A GREAT SUMMERLET’S DO IT AGAIN! We’re excited to announce the 2022 Pageant theme, “Wonderful World,” which will be a kaleidoscope of international art spotlighting distant lands, cultural celebrations and fascinating moments in world history. The show will run from July 7 to September 2, 2022. Want...
FESTIVAL
MedicineNet.com

What Causes Toenails to Thicken?

Your toenails are made of keratin, which help protect the delicate soft tissues, nerves, blood vessels, and muscles in your toes. However, toenails can thicken for various reasons, such as wearing tight shoes, nail bed trauma, and fungal infections. 5 causes of thick toenails. 1. Onychomycosis. Onychomycosis is a fungal...
SKIN CARE
Parnon

Cicada Books and Coffee Expands Bookclub

Cicada Books and Coffee, located on 14th St. in Huntington, has garnered a reputation for their coffee, books, and now, two book clubs. Offering an array of espressos, tea and hot chocolate, Cicada Books encourages a book along with their menu. On their website you can find a “top 50” set of books recommended by their barista, Dawn Nolan. For those wanting a friendlier, in-person experience, the shop offers two different clubs for patrons to join.Run by mother and daughter Dawn Hylbert and Katie Norman, Cicada books created their first book club in January 2019. The first club created at Cicada Books is called Tasty Reads. Tasty Reads focuses on books about cooking, what to cook and even a few biographical books by famous chefs. Nolan, barista and head of marketing, said around a dozen show up to the meetings, but around 100 people from around the area are in their Facebook group, and follow along with posts, even if they’re not able to make it in person.Nolan said because people have been binging T.V. shows over the past several months, the book club wanted to discuss shows based on books. Thus, the Based on Books Club was founded. Meetings take place the third Thursday of every month and focus on books that have recently hit the screen. The first book being read by the book club is “The Queen’s Gambit” by Walter Tevis. As they had their first meeting Thursday, community members can join on their Facebook group, bearing the same name of the club, or in person. Social distancing measures are in place and masks are required for the in-person meetings, so patrons can still feel safe while participating. “The Queen’s Gambit” is available for purchase at Cicada, but the quantity is limited.
HUNTINGTON, WV
buckscountyherald.com

Afternoon serenade from 9-1-1

Here we go again. My “Humpty Dumpty” husband is about to take another fall. This is nothing new. He’s 85 years old, in the advanced stage of dementia and has been essentially immobile for the last three years. Our home health-care aide holds him tightly by the straps of his...
RELATIONSHIPS

