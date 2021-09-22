Step up, my friend, and be my host
It feels like a hundred years ago; it feels like yesterday — 9/11. Twenty years ago, when the first plane crashed into that New York skyscraper, I went next door where a single woman my age lived (a supervisor of flight attendants for American Airlines) to tell her what was going on. We hugged and cried, fearing for the flight crews and passengers. Many of my co-workers from Eastern Airlines had hired on with other airlines including American when Eastern went out of business Jan. 18, 1991.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
