CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

5 quick DIY bathroom updates that make a big difference

By Brandpoint (BPT)
kingsvillerecord.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Whether you’re keeping up with ever-changing trends or your space simply needs a refresh, updating your bathroom can be time consuming and expensive — but it doesn’t have to be. With just a few minor tweaks, you can add style and function to your space without a total overhaul.

www.kingsvillerecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

10 On-Trend Bathroom Upgrades You Can DIY With Ease

Your bathroom may not be the place where you're channeling all your interior design energy, but it's actually a room where you can integrate your personal style much easier than you'd think. Thanks to less real estate to work with (compared to, say, your living room), each decor move can...
INTERIOR DESIGN
todayshomeowner.com

Making a Small, Outdated Bathroom Look Fabulous

When you have a master bathroom that’s anything but, and you’re working with a limited budget, it’s time for a small bathroom remodel. This mid-century house belongs to Logan and Hannah, who share it with their daughters Brooklyn and Dakota and, soon, another baby girl. The growing family has a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Thrive Global

Shift Small Things to Make a Big Difference

By definition, shift means “to move or cause to move from one place to another, especially over a small distance.” Think about that for a second. Shifts don’t have to be these huge, massive, super-grand gestures of change. Sometimes it can be small things that make a big difference. My goal is to get you to make small tweaks in what you’re already doing that will make a monumental difference in your immediate and long-term results. Another definition of shift is “a slight change in position, direction, or tendency.” See . . . there it goes again. The notion that big changes can only happen in big shifts is completely inaccurate! Small ones (i.e., slight changes or small distances) can and will actually get the job done just as nicely, if not better.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Bpt
TODAY.com

10 easy beauty tips that make a big difference

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Creating a...
SKIN CARE
mountainliving.com

Details Make All the Difference

It seems like we’ve all been spending more and more time in our living spaces, and the products and pieces that make up our environment are becoming increasingly important. Whether you are choosing building materials or furnishings, selecting well-made, quality products is more important than ever because as we all know, with added time comes added use and wear.
HOME & GARDEN
kingsvillerecord.com

The Paint That Goes Above and Beyond

(BPT) - Love a great makeover but not all the painstaking prep work? Then you may want to consider an all-in-one paint. What is all-in-one paint? It’s a revolutionary and relatively new concept that combines primer, finisher and sealer “all in one” and bonds to virtually any surface with no sanding, stripping or priming required. So, whether you’re an avid DIYer or a novice fixer-upper, you can tackle paint projects easily and with less time and effort. Read on to learn more from the experts at Beyond Paint® about how all-in-one paint can take your home refinishing projects above and beyond.
HOME & GARDEN
kingsvillerecord.com

How to protect the simple joys in life – like coffee time

(BPT) - Americans might not agree on whether hot coffee or iced coffee is better (although a new study1 suggests that hot coffee remains superior), but they can agree on what makes them happy. Happiness can often be found in the small, simple moments that fill our everyday lives. Moments like enjoying the company of friends and family, stopping to smell your favorite fall-scented candle and savoring that first sip of coffee in the morning. Unfortunately, for so many people living with tooth sensitivity, pain often gets in the way of enjoying these small moments.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
kingsvillerecord.com

Tackle this winter with energy-efficient heating solutions for your home

(BPT) - Many Americans are looking forward to the cooler temperatures that fall brings. However, it won’t be long until harsher winter months arrive and homeowners across the country are faced with keeping their indoor air temperatures comfortable and consistent. It’s a daunting task — one that can be both...
HOME & GARDEN
Post Register

Making a difference two wheels at a time

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Chair The Hope, a local non-profit in Treasure Valley, has been making a difference in people's lives, not only locally but nationally. Since 2018, Chair The Hope has donated a total of 2,000 wheelchairs to people in need worldwide. "To see the joy and the smile...
CHARITIES
kingsvillerecord.com

Inexpensive home maintenance projects to do this weekend

(BPT) - Home maintenance. The very words might evoke thoughts of an entire weekend spent laboring at home instead of relaxing in it, but that doesn’t always have to be the case. “Not every home maintenance project has to be a large undertaking or one that takes up all of...
HOME & GARDEN
kingsvillerecord.com

This October, shop little labels making a big impact

(BPT) - You have probably seen a variety of certifications on food products when shopping at the grocery store, like the Fairtrade Mark, or the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) blue fish and/or the Non-GMO Project label. While these certifications are showing up more and more, there’s still confusion as to what they actually mean.
LIFESTYLE
tasteofhome.com

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great ways to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in-your-face.
HOME & GARDEN
kingsvillerecord.com

Simplify Your Dental Shopping Experience

(StatePoint) Whether you’re shopping in the dental aisle or scrolling online, it may be surprising to see just how many products there are to choose from. However, dentists have a simple tip to pick the right ones for you and your family – check for the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

How and Where to Store Outdoor Patio Cushions

Learning how to store outdoor patio cushions significantly enhances your outdoor space without adding a lot of time to your fall maintenance routine. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
kingsvillerecord.com

A dermatologist shares how to take control of your breakouts

(BPT) - The return of fall often means busier schedules with school, extracurriculars, work and family gatherings filling the calendar and as a result, can often mean more stress. For many, as stress levels rise, so do acne flareups. Fortunately, some expert dermatologist advice can help you cross acne breakouts off your list of worries this season.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy