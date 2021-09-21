All-New 2022 Toyota Tundra Gets New Hybrid Engine

The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV segment keeps getting more crowded. This week, Jeep unveiled details of the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, the first-ever electrified Grand Cherokee. In the Grand Cherokee's case, "electrified" doesn't mean all-electric. Instead, Jeep's 4xe terminology stands for a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The PHEV system in the new Grand Cherokee 4xe will offer an all-electric range of around 25 miles and a 57 MPGe rating thanks to a 17-kWh battery. According to Jeep, the system will produce 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The electric side of the powertrain uses two electric motors and is powered by a 400-volt battery pack, while the gas portion uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Jeep says a clutch opens to remove any mechanical linkage between the engine and the motor when operating in electric mode.

