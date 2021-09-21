CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-New 2022 Toyota Tundra Gets New Hybrid Engine

By Amelia Dalgaard
kingsvillerecord.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in 15 years, Toyota unveiled a new version of its full-size pickup, the 2022 Toyota Tundra. The new Tundra features a new look, new technology, and more power. The Tundra's power comes courtesy of two new V6 engine configurations. The first (i-Force) is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo...

www.kingsvillerecord.com

