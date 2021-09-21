A funnel cloud spotted in Live Oak today - Photo thanks to a reader that sent this in.
-Photo Submitted by Kent Grayson, Jr. Wildlife and nature photographer. Live Oak, Fla., – This funnel cloud was spotted around 11:40 a.m. between 168th Street and Hwy 51, in Live Oak, by wildlife and nature photographer Kent Grayson, Jr. He said it headed north and lasted a good ten minutes before threading out. "It was quite amazing to see it as everything was eerily clam where I was standing. No destruction spotted," said Grayson.www.suwanneetimes.com
