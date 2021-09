Milan Records announced the digital release of music from the Naruto series, including 19 original soundtracks from the long-running anime series and films. Available to stream and download for the first time outside of Japan, the release includes composer Toshio Masuda’s soundtracks to the original Naruto television series and corresponding Naruto films as well as composer Yasuharu Takanashi’s soundtracks to the Naruto Shippuden sequel series and films and new series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and film. Known for blending traditional Japanese instruments like the shamisen and shakuhachi with modern production and sounds, the soundtracks are a genre-blending collection as distinct and influential as Naruto itself. Full list of albums with links to listen across streaming platforms can be found here.

