The Death of Soap Operas (Is Greatly Exaggerated) — Pretty Much Pop: A Culture Podcast #105

The movie musical "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" is a coming out story with some familiar contours - drab working-class town, outcast teenager with a doting mother and distant father, climactic moment of self-actualization, which turns the community's bigoted rejection into joyous acceptance. That is not a spoiler. That is just a genre staple. But the titular Jamie, the one everyone is talking about - he is not coming out as queer. He's out to everyone when the film starts. No, Jamie's coming out as a drag queen, and his guide along that journey - his lace front Virgil, if you will - is the great Richard E. Grant. I'm Glen Weldon, and today we're discussing "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO