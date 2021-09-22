Lady Buds Sneak Preview Coming

“LADY BUDS” – the highly anticipated feature documentary film about six courageous women transitioning to the licensed cannabis market – is planning a special weekend of Sneak Preview Community Screenings and Events on October 1st and October 2nd at 5:30pm at the Minor Theatre in Arcata, CA. Ahead of its scheduled US Premiere at the upcoming Mill Valley Film Festival, the filmmakers wanted to share the film with the community at the heart of the story first, and celebrate the local sheroes featured in the film.