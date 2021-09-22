LG’s New QNED MiniLED TVs Will Take Your Breath Away

8K TVs—TVs with four times the resolution of 4K TVs—have arrived, and although 8K content is still basically non-existent, the prospect of upgrading to a super high-resolution TV of the future is too good for some folks to pass up. The LG QNED99 (available at Amazon for $3,496.99) is LG’s latest 8K entry, equipped with an array of impressive hardware to support its plethora of pixels. It's a terrific TV that looks good no matter what you happen to be watching, but its price tag can’t help but feel inflated by its 8K spec. In short, there are better-looking TVs this year that cost less than the QNED99, so only buy this one if you’ve just got to have 8K.

