LG’s New QNED MiniLED TVs Will Take Your Breath Away

Cover picture for the articleIf the last few years have proved anything, it’s the importance of owning high-quality home entertainment. Not only has the pandemic kept us inside more, but new TV shows and movies are now commonly released on streaming services, increasing the need for premier screens that allow us to enjoy the content to its fullest extent. Nobody understands this trend better than LG Electronics Australia, which today announced the local availability of their premium 8K and 4K QNED MiniLED TV range. As described by the company, the highly anticipated LED/LCD TV lineup “combines the power of Mini LED panels with Quantum Dot and NaNoCell technologies to deliver improved blacks, more accurate colour reproduction and great contrast.”

