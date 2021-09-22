US Gulf Coast-Asia naphtha arbitrage flows for Nov seen recovering after storms
Asia sees fewer October-arrival naphtha flows from the US Gulf Coast due to storms. Storm damage at US Gulf Coast refiners to limit November-arrival shipments. Some market participants had resumed chartering activity for the US Gulf Coast naphtha exports to Asia, leading to a recovery in arbitrage flows for November arrivals following a storm-related disruption in trade, sources said Sept. 22.www.spglobal.com
