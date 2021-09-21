Tight to the salary cap, Saints restructure Tre'Quan Smith's contract
The New Orleans Saints are starting to run out of couch cushions to flip over in their search for more pennies. After adding a few veteran players to the practice squad like Kenny Stills and Austin Reiter, the team found itself under the salary cap by little more than $29,000. Any additional moves would be dicey, so they’ve been approaching almost every player not already on the books at a veteran’s minimum salary for a restructure. Every little bit helps.www.chatsports.com
