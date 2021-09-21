CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tight to the salary cap, Saints restructure Tre'Quan Smith's contract

By Saints Wire
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints are starting to run out of couch cushions to flip over in their search for more pennies. After adding a few veteran players to the practice squad like Kenny Stills and Austin Reiter, the team found itself under the salary cap by little more than $29,000. Any additional moves would be dicey, so they’ve been approaching almost every player not already on the books at a veteran’s minimum salary for a restructure. Every little bit helps.

