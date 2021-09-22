CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Years Ago: The Space Shuttle Completed Its Last 747 Piggyback Flight

By Gaurav Joshi
simpleflying.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 30 years, NASA’s Space Shuttle program carried out important space missions, enthralling viewers with fascinating visuals of the Space Shuttles during launch and re-entry. It was, therefore, equally exciting to see two specially modified 747s piggybacking the same shuttles around the country from one base to another. The iconic ferry flights came to an end nine years ago, when Space Shuttle Endeavor hopped on the 747 for one last time to travel to its final resting place in California.

