Guide To The Mutual Agreement Procedure Under Tax Treaties
There are clear and often long deadlines within which the MAGP can be requested. In particular, the second sentence of Article 16(1) of the MLI provides that the POP case must be brought within a specified period, that is to say, less than three years from the first declaration of the tax action, and not in accordance with the provisions of a classified tax convention. This means that taxable persons cannot submit their case within three years of the first notification of the appeal leading to taxation, in accordance with the provisions of the covered tax treaty. The first communication is generally considered to be the definitive taxation at the end of a tax application or similar. The Cartel Procedure (MAP) (also known as the Competent Authority Procedure (CAP)) is an administrative procedure intended to help resolve the difficulties arising from beps 14: the objective of BEPS 14 was to find solutions to remove obstacles preventing countries from tackling contractual disputes under the MAGP, including the absence of arbitration provisions in most treaties. and the fact that, in some cases, access to LDCs and arbitration may be denied. In its 2015 Final Report 14 entitled "Making dispute resolution mechanisms more effective" (final report), the OECD highlighted the fundamental importance of the POPs mechanism for the proper application and interpretation of tax treaties, the development of a minimum standard for the settlement of treaty disputes and a set of recommendations on good practices. Some may argue that the advantage of an arbitration procedure lies in the fact that the existence of this mechanism provides an incentive for Member States to settle disputes before the expiry of the two-year period, which would be a success rather than a failure of the convention. However, the statistics also show that 202 cases had exceeded the two-year period, although it had been cancelled with the agreement of the taxable person.blog.rismedia.com
Comments / 0