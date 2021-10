I grew up in rural Oklahoma, and always knew firsthand that musical theater mattered here. Middle school and high school productions were frequent even in my small town, and the several churches in the area put on musicals regularly, to say nothing of the ease with which Broadway tunes like “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carousel” and “Day by Day” from “Godspell” made their way into weddings, funerals, parades and revival meetings. It wasn’t until I scanned wider that I discovered how it mattered in these overlooked, under-examined spaces. Musicals spread across the geography of this place in ways that illuminate how we believe and imagine. In place after place, musicals matter because they help us practice belonging to America and continue believing in it.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO