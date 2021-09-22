CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Sullivan, Joshua Garcia, win Holyoke mayoral preliminary, will face off in November election

Sep. 22—HOLYOKE — A city councilor and a town administrator will face off to become Holyoke's next mayor after winning a tight preliminary election on Tuesday. Councilor Michael Sullivan and Joshua Garcia, the town administrator of Blandford, prevailed in a crowded field of seven candidates that emerged after Mayor Alex B. Morse announced in January that he would not run for reelection. He resigned two months later after being hired as the town manager in Provincetown.

