Michael Sullivan, Joshua Garcia, win Holyoke mayoral preliminary, will face off in November election

Tuesday’s preliminary mayoral election narrowed the field down to City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George — ensuring the next mayor would be the city’s first woman, but also knocking out two prominent Black candidates. People across the city analyzed what the results said about the state of politics and race in Boston, and the kind of political vision and coalition that would win the day in November. Jim Braude was joined on Greater Boston by former State Senator Linda Dorcena Forry and former State Senator Dianne Wilkerson to discuss.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO