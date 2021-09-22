Gaming-inspired MG Maze study aims to bring back driving fun to EVs
British automaker MG is embracing the electric future with open arms, already offering two EVs in the UK and Europe (the MG5 and ZS) and a plug-in hybrid (HS). More all-electric models are in the pipeline from the SAIC Motor-owned brand, including the Marvel R flagship SUV arriving this fall across continental Europe. However, this futuristic MG Maze digital concept car probably won’t; not very soon, anyway.uk.motor1.com
