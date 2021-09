You have probably seen this one’s bright butter-yellow flowers, the plants commonly very abundant in old agricultural fields and roadsides. The plants are sometimes present in the thousands, and they can produce a brilliant floral display in the fall, sometimes even through a light frost. This species occurs nearly throughout the southern states, and well into the Mississippi River valley. It is most commonly seen at lower elevations, and is especially common on the coastal plain and piedmont, not too often seen in the mountains. It can make quite an autumnal display at the edge of an old field, along with sunflowers, morning glories, asters, and ragweed.

