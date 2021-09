The Sun City PRIDES coordinated with the Maricopa County Department of Transportation to improve the median on North 107th Avenue immediately south of Peoria Avenue. Working closely with Maricopa County’s Landscape Coordinator James Bellows, PRIDES president Ronn Enzweiler was able to coordinate the removal of deteriorating desert vegetation and put in new stones and aggregate. This busy area was in need of improvement for several years and Enzweiler made it one of his priorities after taking over the group’s leadership role. There still remains some more work to do in that area.

SUN CITY, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO