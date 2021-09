Nexomon: Extinction will release for free on mobile with in app purchases. These include upgrades to storage, a skill master pass, different NexoBox options, and more. If you’d like to check it out, Nexomon: Extinction will release on September 30th for iOS and Android. It is available to pre-order on the App Store for iOS here and Google Play for Android here. I’ve not played Nexomon: Extinction on console yet and will try it for free to see how it looks and runs for sure. It is going to be interesting to see how Nexomon: Extinction ends up doing on mobile at the end of the month and how the original does on console when it arrives later this week. Have you played Nexomon: Extinction or Nexomon yet on any platform?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO