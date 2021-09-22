CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Reece Gardner: Take time to travel!

By Reece Gardner
neusenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree very special young ladies are traveling in Italy this week and I want to highlight some of their experiences. These ladies are my Daughter Jessica, my Grand Daughter Rachel, and a special friend, Carla Gray. They are all extremely busy in their everyday business and personal lives. Jessica holds a very important position with Natural Stone Services headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., and she also is a leader in her church and community. Rachel is also a very busy young executive, and Carla stays on the move as well. So if you are planning to travel, don't let your busy schedule keep you from doing so.

www.neusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

Now is The Best Time to Book Holiday Travel

If you are planning to travel with your family this holiday, this week is the best time to get a deal. A travel app that uses algorithms to look at trends and prices predicts this week as a good time to book flights, especially for Christmas. If you’re not ready though, the app predicts prices not skyrocketing until late October. But after that, you’ll likely pay 40% more for flights near Thanksgiving, and the same thing happens in the last few weeks before Christmas.
TRAVEL
Thrive Global

Travel Tips for Busy Times of the Year

As summer comes to a close, it’s time to get in those last precious moments of vacation before the colder days come in. As you prepare for your trip, here are some tips to keep in mind!. Get to the airport early. No one likes to rush to their gate...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Stone Services#Cinque Terre#The Tuscan Wine Country
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bill Hudson joined us in studio for Time Travel Tuesday!. Find out what “blast from the past” he has for us this week by clicking the video attached to this web script.
PANAMA CITY, FL
eastidahonews.com

Travel back in time with North American History this Saturday

SHELLEY — This weekend locals can take a step back into North America’s colonial era at a reenactment event in Shelley. The “Living History Convergence” event starts Saturday morning and is open to the public. Locals can explore camps, see craftsmen of the era demonstrating their skills and there’s even an opportunity to discover and experience what life was like during the founding of the United States.
SHELLEY, ID
mymcr.net

Taking time to clear those cobwebs

While cleaning our house this past weekend, I noticed a cobweb in the corner of our family room. It reminded me of a humorous short story I read years ago. In a certain church, an old deacon always ended his prayers with, “And Lord, clean the cobwebs out of my life!” One of the men in the church grew weary of hearing this same petition week after week. So, the next time he heard the deacon pray, “Lord, clean the cobwebs out of my life,” the exasperated church member jumped to his feet. He couldn’t stand it any longer, so he added, “And while you’re at it Lord, KILL the SPIDER!”
GARDENING
mustangnews.net

Students travel for the first time since the pandemic began

After over a year of being isolated due to the pandemic, many students had the chance for their first travel experiences since pre-pandemic life. Due to the new COVID-19 vaccines being distributed across the nation, travel restrictions have been loosened and the ability to vacation has been permitted. Liberal arts...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
toledocitypaper.com

Local author tackles time travel and food deserts

There’s nothing quite as disheartening as being bedridden by an injury such as a slipped disc. Sarah Charles, a Toledoan who has spent years working in the mental health field, found herself not only injured, but completely and utterly bored as she waited motionless for her scheduled surgery. “I just...
TOLEDO, OH
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Only In Alabama

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Alabama Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Alabama boasts many unique stores, including several that have been in business for quite some time. One of these stores in U.G. White Mercantile. For information about this store, which welcomes numerous visitors each year, take a look below. Have you ever been to U.G. White Mercantile in Athens, Alabama? If so, was it like […] The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Alabama Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
sportswar.com

Synchronicity was a little crazy, time traveling between dimensions.

Hey Kong, finally have an Amazon Prime movie recommendation: Otherlife -- EDGEMAN 09/14/2021 10:56PM. Synchronicity was a little crazy, time traveling between dimensions. ** -- EDGEMAN 09/14/2021 10:58PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
ENTERTAINMENT
Amomama

Bride Refuses to Make Exception for Rainbow Baby at Her Child-Free Wedding

A woman in her early thirties turned to Reddit, voicing her concerns about how her brother wants her to make an exception for his rainbow baby at her adult-only wedding event. Some of the most memorable moments of our life can turn awry because of family conflicts, and this 33-year-old female experienced the same feeling. To vent out, she posted her story in Reddit's popular AITA forum, hoping to get some clarity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
Only In Alabama

The Secluded Restaurant In Alabama That Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook

There are several restaurants located throughout Alabama, including many that are somewhat secluded. One of the state’s secluded restaurants is the Wildflower Cafe. To learn all about the Wildflower Cafe, which looks straight out of a storybook, take a look below. Have you ever eaten at the Wildflower Cafe in Mentone, Alabama? If so, please […] The post The Secluded Restaurant In Alabama That Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy