CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New Amsterdam’s Season 4 Premiere Gives Sharpwin Fans Everything They Want

By Kathryn
thefandomentals.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article[THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR NEW AMSTERDAM SEASON 4 EPISODE 1 “MORE JOY”]. Ever since the last second of the season three finale aired, the latest season of New Amsterdam has been eagerly awaited by fans for the last three and a half months. Helen (Freema Agyeman) and Max (Ryan Eggold) are finally (FINALLY!!!!!!!!) together, at least for the foreseeable future. But, in true New Amsterdam fashion, there’s a twist on their seemingly happy beginnings.

www.thefandomentals.com

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

New Amsterdam (Season 4 Episode 1) “More Joy”, trailer, release date

Max and Sharpe wake up to a new, more personal dynamic. Iggy calls upon an old contact to help with an explosive situation at the hospital. Bloom begins a tricky dynamic with her new Emergency Department residents and Reynolds finds himself in an awkward position with Dr. Baptiste and his wife, Dr. Lyn Malvo. Startattle.com – New Amsterdam | NBC.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TechRadar

How to watch New Amsterdam online season 4 from anywhere

After the chaos caused by COVID-19 at the New Amsterdam last season, executive producer David Schulner promises more joy and a whole lotta love this time round, with fans invested in that coupling (#Sharpwin) finally getting to see it become a reality. Below we’ll explain how to watch New Amsterdam season 4 online from anywhere today.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How New Amsterdam Is Handling The Sharpwin Relationship After Max And Helen's Big Kiss, According To One Star

Tyler Labine, who plays Dr. Iggy Frome on New Amsterdam, chatted with CinemaBlend to weigh in on the Season 3 cliffhangers and look ahead to Season 4. When Sharpwin came up and I noted that everybody loves that relationship, Labine was quick to confirm that he's a big fan too and wanted their hookup to happen from "the get-go" going back to the pilot thanks to the chemistry between Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman. He then shared his reaction to seeing that it was finally happening for the popular pairing:
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

New Amsterdam Star Talks Season 3 Finale Cliffhangers And New Hannibal Lecter-Like Character In Season 4 Premiere

The long-awaited fourth season of New Amsterdam is just days away from premiering, and fans will finally find out what happens after the whole batch of cliffhangers that ended the Season 3 finale back in June. Some of those cliffhangers were more promising than others when it comes to characters starting off Season 4 in a good place, but others were less clear. Fortunately, star Tyler Labine recently spoke with CinemaBlend to chat about Iggy's big finale decision, a new "Hannibal Lecter" kind of character, and those lingering cliffhangers.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4: Ryan Eggold teases happier stories ahead

The New Amsterdam season 4 premiere is going to air on NBC in just a matter of hours, and it’s beyond easy to be excited for that!. It’s been a long past year and a half for so many people, and we know that season 3 in general was stuffed full of tough moments for so many characters. As we start to look towards the future, though, we could start to see things shift a little bit — to be specific, in a far more positive direction.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocko Sims
Person
Luna
Person
Freema Agyeman
Person
Ryan Eggold
Person
Tyler Labine
CinemaBlend

Why New Amsterdam’s Max And Helen Surprise Probably Shouldn’t Worry Fans Too Much

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of New Amsterdam, "More Joy." NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam finally aired its Season 4 premiere this week, and it was a lot to take in. As the hospital was recovering after the events of the Season 3 finale, a new issue arose in the form of random fires that were popping up throughout the building. Of course, in addition to that, fans were finally able to see more of Max and Helen’s newly started relationship. Executive producer David Schulner recently shared some thoughts on the Sharpwin relationship and what the future could hold for it. And luckily for fans, it doesn't seem like there's much need for worry.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

New Amsterdam: Season Four Viewer Votes

Is the fourth season of NBC’s New Amsterdam TV show truly a new chapter for the characters? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like New Amsterdam is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of New Amsterdam here.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Jocko Sims Says Reynolds’ Secret Will Come Out in ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 (VIDEO)

New Amsterdam’s fourth season sees the brilliant, straight-laced Doctor Reynolds (Jocko Sims) in a tricky position. Always on the lookout for the woman he’s going to settle down with, Reynolds took a left turn last season when he fell for the entrancing Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner)…who also happens to be married. Despite her open marriage, their fling turned more serious, and was given the ultimate twist in the season finale when Reynolds met and was promoted by a surgeon at the hospital named Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre B. Blake), who turned out to be Malvo’s husband.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam#Max And Helen#Nbcuniversal#Covid#Sharwpin#Shiva
Decider

What Time Is ‘New Amsterdam’ on Tonight? How To Watch ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 Live

The days are getting shorter but your streaming list is about to get a lot longer as a host of your favorite NBC shows return with all-new episodes!. Law & Order: SVU? Back! Law & Order: Organized Crime? Returning! Chicago Fire? Chicago Med? Chicago P.D.? Chicago Bakery? Back, back, back, and doesn’t exist. Joining the aforementioned fan favorites is the fourth season premiere of New Amsterdam. Debuting in September of 2018, the Ryan Eggold-led medical drama blossomed into a fan favorite. Not only can you watch the series live on NBC, but the new season will also be available for next-day streaming on Hulu and Peacock. If you need a recap on the relationship between Max and Sharpe, Peacock recently uploaded a helpful video featuring some of their best moments from the first three seasons.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

New Amsterdam: Season Five? Has the NBC Medical Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the New Amsterdam TV show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine, with Michelle Forbes, Sandra Mae Frank, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman recurring. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); and psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine). In season four, following a tough year, it’s a new chapter in the characters’ lives, focused on finding more joy. That may not be easy with the addition of Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Forbes) to the team. In an effort to help turn around the overburdened and underfunded hospital, her first order of business is to tear down every progressive program Max has erected.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Bridgerton season 2’s 2022 premiere teased in new clip

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit romance series Bridgerton is upon us. The cast joined the streamer’s Saturday Tudum streaming event to deliver a first look at the new season. The first season of the Regency romance premiered last December. The steamy love story — and the gorgeous period gowns! — captured enough Netflix viewers to warrant renewals for three more seasons. Based on the bestselling book series by Julia Quinn, the Bridgerton novels follow a the titular family in England in the early 1800s. Each novel follows a different sibling, and the show will take on the same format, with each season shifting perspectives.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Prepare for more of Helen’s past!

As we progress further into New Amsterdam season 4 prepare to get even more backstory on Helen — and we don’t just mean that in terms of her relationship with Max. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer David Schulner confirms that there are plans to dive into a certain period of time with this character, and hopefully learn about who she is now thanks to who she was:
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy