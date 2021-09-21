Lakers starting shooting guard: Talen Horton-Tucker

In a series of articles leading up to the start of the Lakers’ preseason on October 3rd, we’ll be looking at the best options for the team’s starting shooting guard and what those options could bring to the lineup. This is the second article of the series (we examined Kent Bazemore as an option in the first article), taking a look at Talen Horton-Tucker and why he could be an option for Frank Vogel to use at the starting two spot.