CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers starting shooting guard: Talen Horton-Tucker

By Donny McHenry
lakersoutsiders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a series of articles leading up to the start of the Lakers’ preseason on October 3rd, we’ll be looking at the best options for the team’s starting shooting guard and what those options could bring to the lineup. This is the second article of the series (we examined Kent Bazemore as an option in the first article), taking a look at Talen Horton-Tucker and why he could be an option for Frank Vogel to use at the starting two spot.

lakersoutsiders.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
firstsportz.com

NBA 2021-22 Season: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees to a One-Year Deal with LA Lakers

DeMarcus Cousins seems to the latest veteran to join the LA Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 season. Having not found a permanent home for the past few seasons in the NBA for the 31-years-old. However, after the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard among many others, Cousins seems to be latest addition to the yellow and purple army as they look to avenge their heart-breaking loss in the previous season.
NBA
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
International Business Times

NBA Rumors: Three Ex-Lakers Try Their Luck With Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have some open roster spots, and it appears head coach Steve Kerr is looking to add a couple of guards. There are a lot of them in the NBA free-agent market, notably Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Isaiah Thomas. The three NBA veterans are set to...
NBA
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Dwight Howard
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James caught getting lit at Anthony Davis wedding

The Los Angeles Lakers are working on their chemistry, starting with some team-building efforts off the court. Anthony Davis recently tied the knot, and of course superstar teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were invited for the said occasion. King James and Russell Westbrook rode together on their way to...
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples Center#Bleacher Report#Warriors#Lakers
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Rajon Rondo says that Frank Vogel, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were key in recruiting him back to Lakers

While Rajon Rondo’s on-court impact on the Lakers wavered during his first tenure in Los Angeles, his off-court impact never did. Possessing one of the highest basketball IQs in the league, tales of Rondo’s intelligence have been shared even pre-dating his arrival in Los Angeles, ranging from diagnosing and calling out plays from opponents to memorable film sessions.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Slammed By Montrezl Harrell

The former Laker and former Clipper Montrezl Harrell never seemed to quite fit in on the Lakers in 2020-2021 season. A former Sixth Man of the Year for the Los Angeles Clippers, Harrell came to the Lakers looking to be the big bench piece and his numbers were certainly okay, they didn't match the career highs he had on the Clippers. It just never seemed to be a great fit. He was traded to the Wizards in the blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy