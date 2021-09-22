CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BitWelt in hot water with German regulators over unauthorized services

By Steve Kaaru
coingeek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German financial regulator has launched an investigation into a company that offers digital currency, indices, and stock trading. BitcoinWelt has reportedly been offering its services to German clients despite not being authorized to operate in the European country, according to the regulator. The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, better known...

