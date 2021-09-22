CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once Upon a Time in America Is a Movie That Can Never Be Too Long

By Tony Sokol
Den of Geek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America is as epic as The Godfather, gorier than Goodfellas, and as streetwise as Mean Streets. It tells a full history, from childhood to old age, street hustles to political suicides, community toilets to opium dens. The version which is right now available on Netflix has been amazingly restored by Italy’s Bologna Cinematheque L’Immagine Ritrovata lab. I don’t think I have ever seen the film so clear, and it is a perennial to me, as is The Godfather.

