2022 Porsche 911 GTS review: prices, specs and release date

Since the GTS model joined the Porsche 911's multitudinous ranks 12 years ago in the 997 generation, it's brought with it a slight power increase along with a bundled collection of sporty options at a cost slightly lower than if you'd checked all of those individual boxes. Some of that is still true on the new 2022 GTS, which is available as a coupe, a convertible, or a targa, and is a $19,600 upcharge over the equivalent 911 S or 4S models. The coupe and convertible are available with either rear- or all-wheel drive, and the targa has only all-wheel drive. The extra outlay brings an additional 30 horsepower and 30 lb-ft of torque (473 hp and 420 lb-ft total, by way of 2.3 psi more boost), along with the 0.4-inch lower sport suspension (coupe and convertible only), louder sport exhaust, and Sport Chrono package (launch control, dynamic engine mounts, Sport Plus mode) that would otherwise cost $5460 on a S coupe. Plus, there's blacked-out front and rear fascias and suedelike interior trim.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO