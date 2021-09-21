CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Porsche 911 GTS review: prices, specs and release date

By Will Nightingale
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe drive the new Porsche 911 GTS for the first time to find out if it's the best version of the German brand's flagship sports car... Ask us which version of a Boxster, Cayman or even Cayenne Coupe to go for and we’ll answer without a moment’s hesitation: the GTS. Those three letters stand for Gran Turismo Sport, a nod to Porsche’s racing heritage, but have come to signify the ultimate road-focused version in any of the famous German brand’s model ranges.

2022 Porsche 911 GTS Inches Closer to a Full-Fledged GT Car

Since the GTS model joined the Porsche 911's multitudinous ranks 12 years ago in the 997 generation, it's brought with it a slight power increase along with a bundled collection of sporty options at a cost slightly lower than if you'd checked all of those individual boxes. Some of that is still true on the new 2022 GTS, which is available as a coupe, a convertible, or a targa, and is a $19,600 upcharge over the equivalent 911 S or 4S models. The coupe and convertible are available with either rear- or all-wheel drive, and the targa has only all-wheel drive. The extra outlay brings an additional 30 horsepower and 30 lb-ft of torque (473 hp and 420 lb-ft total, by way of 2.3 psi more boost), along with the 0.4-inch lower sport suspension (coupe and convertible only), louder sport exhaust, and Sport Chrono package (launch control, dynamic engine mounts, Sport Plus mode) that would otherwise cost $5460 on a S coupe. Plus, there's blacked-out front and rear fascias and suedelike interior trim.
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Porsche Macan GTS makes the gas-powered Macan’s last stand

Porsche’s smallest SUV, the Macan, makes its final stand with a 2022 refresh before it switches over to battery-electric power for its next generation. The GTS is now the top performing and most powerful Macan variant, with the Turbo biting the dust for 2022. An all-electric Macan will surely feature greater acceleration, but the GTS made a final claim for its own existence on some of my favorite roads around Los Angeles with superb handling and a burbling twin-turbo V-6 soundtrack that the electric won’t provide.
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New Porsche 911 GTS video review: better than a turbo?

This is the new 2022 model year Porsche 911 GTS, tested both on a road and at a race track. You can have a GTS as a coupe, cabriolet or with Targa body style. It can be had in two or four wheel drive and with either a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed PDK automatic gearbox.
CarBuzz.com

The Porsche 911 GTS Proves That You Don't Need A GT3

The Porsche 911 range is more confusing than a Cheesecake Factory menu written in a foreign language; which is why we created a handy 911 guide to help our readers understand what each model is, and what makes it unique. Think of the 911 lineup like a pizza pie; each model variant represents a slice with a different topping. But as we learned driving the new 911 GTS, these slices can be cut even thinner.
AutoGuide.com

2022 Porsche 911 GTS First Drive Review: Just Right

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 13.1/9.4/11.2 / 13.1/10.2/11.8 (est) Starting Price (USD): $138,050 (Coupe) / $158,150 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $178,440 (Coupe) / $193,940 (Targa) (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $152,200 (Coupe) / $175,200 (Targa) (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $198,280 (Coupe) / $215,700 (Targa) (inc. dest.) I’m about 80...
Ars Technica

Porsche finds yet another way to slice the 911: The 2022 911 Carrera GTS

ATLANTA—When it comes to cars that car nerds can obsess about, few cars get close to the Porsche 911. And with good reason: from that first show car in 1963 until today, Porsche has refined and evolved the 911 into a bewildering array of variants and versions. For example, only one turbocharged 911 is called the 911 Turbo, even though today, almost all 911s use turbocharged engines. I find it almost mystifying how well the company is able to tweak the same recipe to make cars that, to the outsider, look identical but drive completely differently and are bought by different customers.
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS First Drive: The Ultimate Middleman

Porsche presently offers 21 available or imminently available variants of the 992-series 911, from the least expensive Carrera to the priciest Turbo S. It's enough to confuse even avowed Porschephiles and to spur cynics to roll their eyes. This fast-food-like approach dishes out calories incrementally, a proven strategy to entice buyers of varying means and to squeeze every available cent from their accounts. But cynicism melts away when you drive the new 2022 porsche 911 Carrera GTS.
Road & Track

The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Still Hits the Sports Car Sweet Spot

The Carrera GTS has occupied a sweet spot in the Porsche 911 range for a while now. The GTS was initially a run-out special for the 997, but it was such a hit that Porsche made it a staple for the following generation. The formula is pretty simple: Take a Carrera S, give it a bit more power, add the performance options enthusiasts want, spec different exterior and interior trim, and sell it for less than the cost of adding all those options to a Carrera S. The appeal is obvious.
crossroadstoday.com

2022 Porsche 911 GTS First Drive: The Gentleman Beast

Few auto manufacturers have spun as many successful variants of a single model as Porsche has with the 911. Even fewer have managed to keep the soul of the original intact and maintain a thread of familiarity throughout over fifty years of production and countless advancements in technology and hardware. That remains true of the 2022 Porsche Carrera 911 GTS.
CNET

2022 Toyota Tundra revealed, Porsche 911 GTS driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Unbelievably, September is nearly over. That is wild. Where is this year going? We're back again with another week in review, so thanks for tagging along as always. This week was all about Toyota and its new Tundra, but our staff slid into plenty of great cars and there was so much more news. Read on below and please do check out the Roadshow News Recap above where we discuss all of this and more.
MotorBiscuit

2022 Porsche 911 GTS vs. Porsche 911 GT3: Pick Your Poison

The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS and Porsche 911 GT3 are hitting the market soon, but is one of these vehicles better than the other? It depends on your priorities in life and how fast you plan on going every day. The 2022 GT3 might be too hardcore for some drivers, while the 911 GTS might not be enough.
Gear Patrol

Porsche's Refreshed Panamera GTS Remains a Delightful Proposition

As we've mentioned on multiple occasions before, the GTS trim level occupies something of the Goldilocks zone within Porsche's long line of variants — floating delightfully in-between the base models and the punchier performance trims. What we've haven't touched on so much is how the Panamera sedan occupies something of a similar role within the Porsche lineup itself — straddling the capacious-but-upright Cayenne and Macan crossovers and the sleek-but-snug 911 and 718 sports cars. If you're looking for a Porsche that manages to neatly bridge the gap between convenience and fun, the Panny is probably your best bet.
CNET

2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS: Half coupe, half convertible, totally awesome

Half coupe, half convertible, the Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS is totally awesome. This car's retractable hardtop folds away in just a few seconds. It's a mechanical ballet. As for the interior, the 2022 911 Targa 4 GTS' cabin is gorgeous, simple yet purposeful, mostly comfortable and of super-high quality.
