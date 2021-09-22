Students critique Broadway productions to movie adaptations
Movies adapted from Broadway musicals may make the story more accessible but can lose the “magic” of a live production. Photo courtesy of Stage Chat. There is no denying that Broadway is not the most accessible to everyone. Expensive ticket prices, traveling to cities that are having shows and a global pandemic all make it difficult for productions to be seen by anybody. One way of making these shows more accessible has been movie adaptations of said productions. However, these films can leave out vital plot points and compromise the authentic theatre experience.thebutlercollegian.com
