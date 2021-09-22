CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best 10-minute online workouts to help you exercise at home

By Abigail Buchanan
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA workout that is done and dusted in the time it takes to boil the kettle and make a cup of tea sounds too good to be true. But evidence suggests that short, high-intensity workouts could be just as effective as longer periods of exercise, so you really can get your exercise for the day done in just 10 minutes (or even less).

spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Turn your walk into a HIIT workout with this 10-minute routine

If you aren't a big fan of running, are just getting back into the swing of cardio or need to give your joints a break from jogging, walking is a great alternative. Many people assume walking is a leisurely activity — and it can be. But you also can make it a high-intensity workout by adding intervals.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

Doing This "Mindless" Workout Can Help You Live Longer, Science Says

When you think of working out, you may imagine spending long hours at the gym, paying through the nose for personal trainers or fancy workout equipment, or forcing yourself to suffer through high-impact exercises that seem to deliver more pain than results. However, a new study reveals that you don't have to torture yourself to live a longer and healthier life—in fact, the key to better health is so simple that it's practically mindless.
WORKOUTS
WDTN

At-Home Workout For The Whole Family

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Coordinating so many schedules in one household can make it difficult to find time to get a sweat session accomplished, but we’ve got just what you need! Workout Anytime shares a few exercises the whole family can try right at home!
DAYTON, OH
ScienceAlert

Do Ice Baths Actually Improve Muscle Recovery? Read This Before You Try It Out

'Cold water immersion', more commonly known as 'ice baths' are routinely used by professional athletes after sports events. Dipping into 'icy' water (usually around 10 °C) for 5 to 10 minutes is claimed to improve muscle recovery and enhance future sports performances, but what is the science behind these claims? We asked 5 experts in exercise physiology: Do post-exercise ice baths improve performance? Here is what they said. What happens to muscles when they get cold? Many people use ice packs or a bag of frozen peas at home to reduce pain and swelling if they have pulled a muscle. Johanna Lanner, an expert in muscle physiology from...
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

Are You "Too Lazy" to Exercise?

"Laziness" is a frequent explanation for exercise avoidance. But people who consider themselves "too lazy" to exercise are probably not lazy in other areas of their life. Instead, childhood experiences might explain some of their reasons for avoiding physical activity. Do you think you’re "too lazy" to get active? When...
WORKOUTS
Daily Californian

A power-ranking of home workouts

Although going to the gym is fun, sometimes the trip to the RSF just isn’t possible in between classes and clubs. So, to balance health and schoolwork, a home workout may suit your schedule better. But where do we begin? After doing a few home-workout videos, I have created a mini power ranking of some of the most fun and enjoyable workouts you can do from the comfort of your living room.
WORKOUTS
digg.com

Six Exercises That'll Help You Get Jacked

For building your traps, Cavaliere suggests deadlifts, power shrugs and narrow-grip pulldowns on a machine. You need to look for something that gives you an "isometric contraction," he says. For your shoulders, look for compound movement exercises like an overhead press, side lateral raise and face pull for gains on...
WORKOUTS
news4sanantonio.com

Workout at home with Carolyn

Want a great workout without leaving the house? Head over to your living room and clear off the coffee table for a great workout with Carolyn.
WORKOUTS
Massage Mag.com

These Exercises Will Help You Integrate Your Business Mind and Healing Heart

You can find a wealth of information about how a massage therapist can take care of themselves physically and even emotionally—but the pickings start getting slim when you’re looking for solid advice about how to take care of yourself financially. When it comes to massage education, both in and after...
FITNESS
FOX21News.com

Five minute workouts with Live Nourished Coaching & Training

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. The weather is cooling but that doesn’t mean it’s time to relax your fitness. Hally Brooke of Live Nourished Coaching and Training came in studio to...
WORKOUTS
HuffingtonPost

The Best Workouts To Do If You Have Back Pain

Backs can be such a pain. Many people suffer chronic discomfort, from tight shoulders thanks to hunching over the computer to lower backaches due to a herniated disc or a muscle strain. Having a bad back can range from aggravating to debilitating. But unless you’re laid up with an acute...
WORKOUTS
PopSugar

This 10-Minute Home Circuit Workout Features Some of Trainer Massy Arias's Tried-and-True Moves

Massy Arias, a NASM- and ACE-certified personal trainer who has worked with the likes of Jordin Sparks and Kelly Rowland, said that she's a huge fan of circuit training. One of the benefits she highlights is weight loss due to the minimal rest in between exercises as well as the emphasis on strength in addition to cardio, allowing people to challenge their muscles and increase their heart rate at the same time.
WEIGHT LOSS
TechCrunch

Straffr is a smart resistance band that helps you exercise on the go

Meet Straffr, a German startup that’s exhibiting at the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Alley this week. The company sells a smart fitness band that you can just pop in your backpack and take with you when you hit the road. Originally opting for a crowdfunding route via Kickstarter last year, the...
FITNESS
PopSugar

If You Want to Be a Pro at Push-Ups, Do This 10-Minute Push-Up Progression Workout

If mastering five, 10, 20, or more push-ups has always been a fitness goal of yours, but you can barely do one or two reps without struggling, try this 10-minute push-up progression workout. Led by NASM-certified personal trainers Julius White and LaToya Johnson, who run One Body LA, this workout is made up of eight different bodyweight exercises to help you build strength in the muscles you'll need to master push-ups, including the chest, triceps, shoulders, and core.
WORKOUTS
Fatherly

The Best Damn Bodyweight Workout

There’s a time and a place for complicated maneuvers, but your daily fitness routine isn’t one of them. A workout routine needs to first and foremost get done — and a daily turkish getup or Olympic lifting are probably not going to get you there. Fortunately, bodyweight workouts are an incredibly effective way to get fit, without ever leaving your living room. In fact, a new study in the International Journal of Exercise Science found that six weeks of bodyweight training (just 11 minutes of exercises, three times a week) was enough to significantly boost cardiovascular fitness and power output among participants. Other research in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research compared running at 85 percent aerobic max effort on a treadmill to bodyweight training and found exercises using your own weight provided nearly double the training stimulus, encouraging muscles to adapt and grow stronger, faster.
WORKOUTS
SELF

A 20-Minute Core Workout for Stronger Obliques

Reminder: Your core is more than just your “six-pack abs.” Your core includes everything from your deep abdominal wall and lower back to your hips, glutes, and pelvic floor. Another important, yet often underrated, part of your core? Your internal and external obliques—the muscles on the sides of your abdomen that drive core rotation.
WORKOUTS
Next Avenue

Exercise Is a Powerful Tool to Help Fight Dementia. But Which Type Is Best?

Yoga, pilates, HIIT and weight lifting are all good, but some are better at slowing cognitive decline. Alzheimer's disease is among the fastest-growing and most deadly diseases. What's worse, there are currently no effective treatments or therapies to stop or reverse it and it's commonly thought that cognitive function inevitably declines as we grow older.
WORKOUTS

