The best 10-minute online workouts to help you exercise at home

There’s a time and a place for complicated maneuvers, but your daily fitness routine isn’t one of them. A workout routine needs to first and foremost get done — and a daily turkish getup or Olympic lifting are probably not going to get you there. Fortunately, bodyweight workouts are an incredibly effective way to get fit, without ever leaving your living room. In fact, a new study in the International Journal of Exercise Science found that six weeks of bodyweight training (just 11 minutes of exercises, three times a week) was enough to significantly boost cardiovascular fitness and power output among participants. Other research in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research compared running at 85 percent aerobic max effort on a treadmill to bodyweight training and found exercises using your own weight provided nearly double the training stimulus, encouraging muscles to adapt and grow stronger, faster.

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO