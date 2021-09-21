CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Impacts of the Pandemic on Live Dealer Casinos

bigeasymagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the year 2019 saw an unusual event; the rise of a global pandemic. It took the whole world into its grip within a few months, and the face of the planet saw unique scenes where everything was closed, and the people were restricted to their homes. This global spread of pandemic impacted all the businesses, including the live dealer casinos.

www.bigeasymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

The Law Firm Impact of Reactions to the Pandemic

Remember when our post-COVID-19 work week seemed set? Offices were going to open in a hybrid mode: sometimes in the office and sometimes working remotely. Then the new COVID-19 strain, Delta, arrived. Amid conflicting CDC directions and mask wars, the consensus approach to post-COVID-19 workplace structure broke down. In order...
LAW
wdrb.com

Businesses, customers in Louisville impacted by latest pandemic-related issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in Kentuckiana and across the country are facing a new challenge. For the last year, mask mandates, curfews and other pandemic-related issues have made it a struggle for some businesses to keep the doors open. But new supply issues could even impact customers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tampa Bay Times

Pandemic is delaying retirement and Southerners are the most impacted

The pandemic is forcing some Americans to delay retirement, and older adults living in the South have felt the burden most acutely, one study suggests. Nearly half of Baby Boomers in the South reported having to delay retirement to care for family members during the crisis, according to a recent study from CNO Financial Group, a health and life insurance company. Southern seniors put off retirement at a higher rate than older adults living in any other region.
PUBLIC HEALTH
helpnetsecurity.com

The long-term impacts of the pandemic on internal audit teams

AuditBoard announced the results of a survey of corporate chief audit executives (CAEs) that reveals the long-term impacts of COVID on their operations and the profession at large. The survey polled more than 175 CAEs across a range of industries, uncovering five key trends respondents believe will have long-term impacts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Gambling#Online Casino#The University Of Bristol#Alspac#Onlinecasinohex Ca
MedicalXpress

Study reveals first Irish picture of the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic

Rural dwellers in Ireland and those living in public housing, were among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with residents in those areas across Ireland experiencing higher rates of hospitalisations, a University College Cork (UCC) and Technological University Dublin (TUDublin) study finds. The study published in Nature Scientific Reports...
PUBLIC HEALTH
idahobusinessreview.com

Middle market enters expansion mode after one year of pandemic impacts

In its second quarter 2021 survey, KeyBank asked 400 owners and executives of middle market businesses — defined as those in the $10 million to $2 billion range — how macroeconomic conditions and government policies have impacted their businesses. The survey found that the middle market is back to growth...
BUSINESS
FOX2now.com

Pulse of St. Louis: Pandemic’s impact on economy

ST. LOUIS– The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the economy in the Gateway City area. Tonight on the Pulse of St. Louis, find out whether the economy is turning around and trending up. Orvin Kimbrough, with Midwest Bank Center, joined us to share what he is seeing in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Pfizer Releases Data Stating Its Covid-19 Vaccine Safe, Effective For Children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research from Pfizer says the company’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children. The company is now expected to request emergency use authorization and doctors say it can’t come soon enough because the number of children being infected with Covid-19 continues to grow. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is packed with sick kids, not just with COVID, but also other respiratory infections and many suffering from acute mental health problems. Doctors say getting children vaccinated is critically important. Children are a step closer to being able to get vaccinated. Two doses administered to children between the ages of five...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mediapost.com

Pandemic Continues To Impact Automotive Shoppers

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped transportation and car-shopping for the foreseeable future, per CarGurus research. Demand has rebounded following dips early in the pandemic: Due to decreased spending and an inflow of stimulus money, buying confidence has recovered. Major life changes like moving to a new house (29%), getting a new job (22%), and working from home (12%) have also made people more interested in buying a car this year.
RETAIL
CNET

COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on global life expectancy, study finds

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The COVID-19 pandemic set off significant global mortality increases in 2020, according to a study published Sunday in the International Journal of Epidemiology. Females from 15 countries and males from 10 had a "lower life expectancy at birth in 2020 than in 2015," the researchers said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
@JohnLocke

The Pandemic’s Major Impact on Working Women

Paula Rinehart writes at the Federalist about an interesting response to the COVID-19 pandemic among women. A surprising number of women are responding to lockdowns in an unanticipated way: trading their jobs for more time at home. In September 2020 alone, more than 800,000 women left the workforce. Their numbers swell to 2 million now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ilo.org

MEET THE DIRECTOR: What has been the impact of the pandemic in the region?

Markus Pilgrim, Director of the ILO Office for Central and Eastern Europe talks about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on labour markets in the region, what the ILO has done to mitigate the impact and what the emerging trends are in employment. The pandemic led to a severe economic recession in the region, with about 8% of working hours lost in 2020, an equivalent of 10 million jobs. These losses translated into an increase in inactivity, many people dropping out of the labour market. The ILO CEE Office started to collect solid evidence on the impact of the pandemic in spring 2020, and produced assessment reports in four Western Balkan countries, which led to several policy changes in these countries. In addition, the office designed job and income protection measures, such as a cash transfer project for dismissed Albanian textile workers. The next big thing is the ongoing technological transformation, fair transition towards a digital and green economy, which means a major shift from traditional to new sectors and re-skilling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elkhart Truth

City creates grants to help small businesses impacted by pandemic

ELKHART — Small local businesses that can document negative impacts from the pandemic may be able to receive funds through the City of Elkhart, which will make a total of $400,000 available next month. The City Council on Monday appropriated the funds, which are part of the roughly $19 million...
ELKHART, IN
Wharton

How the Pandemic Accelerated the Social Impact Movement

Wharton’s Katherine Klein talks with B Lab co-founder Bart Houlahan about the soaring interest in companies seeking 'Certified B Corporation' status and what that means for the social impact movement. Bart Houlahan worried about how the coronavirus pandemic would affect B Lab, a nonprofit he co-founded to certify socially responsible...
ADVOCACY
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy