Heart of Cartm, SOLVE team up to clean up Nehalem Bay State Park

SOLVE's annual Beach and Riverside Cleanup welcomes neighbors and visitors alike to spend time taking care of Oregon. Volunteers will be in the sand along the Pacific coast from Astoria to Brookings. Neighbors will be on the banks of the Deschutes, Umpqua, Willamette, Molalla, Yaquina and Salmon Rivers. Communities will clean up national forests, Bureau of Land Management outposts, and urban and rural neighborhoods across the state at over 100 locations.