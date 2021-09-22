CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mata: We must be ready for Hammers rematch

By Official Site of Man U
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over 72 hours after our thrilling 2-1 win against David Moyes’ side at the London Stadium in the Premier League, we will meet the Hammers once again, this time in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford (KO 19:45 BST). David De Gea was the hero...

Man Utd veteran Mata: West Ham will be motivated

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says they must be wary of a motivated West Ham in tonight's Carabao Cup tie. Just over 72 hours after a thrilling 2-1 win against David Moyes' side at the London Stadium in the Premier League, United will meet the Hammers once again, this time in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford.
