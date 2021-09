Alas, there was plenty to smile about on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings got their season up and running. One of the differences from the first two weeks of the season was the usage of tight end, Tyler Conklin. He saw four targets in Week 1 and Week 2, bringing in six catches for 56 yards over the two games. For the home opener, Conklin played 72 percent of the offensive snaps and saw double the targets, catching seven of the eight passes thrown his way for 70 yards and the opening Vikings touchdown. Only star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had more catches and yards on the day, receiving an impressive 79.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO