Janet Wolf

Janet T. Wolf, age 85 of Eau Claire, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. Janet was born on July 5, 1936 on the Harrigan home farm in Eau Galle. She was the daughter of Coyd and Gunda (Ringenn) Harrigan. Janet grew up in Eau Galle and graduated from Durand High School in 1954. Janet married James A. Wolf on November 13, 1965 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Eau Galle. After marriage, they made their home in the City of Eau Claire and later built their home in the Elk Lake area.