Dana Lynn Solberg of Merrillan, WI passed away on August 31th, 2021 at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with cancer. Dana was born on March 30, 1951 to Ottelia and Harold Solberg in Eau Claire. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1969 and went on to UW-Eau Claire where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. In 1989 he earned a Master of Science in Education from UW-Superior.