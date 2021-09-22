CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanley, WI

Joyce Turecek

Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce “Joy” A. Turecek, 78, of Stanley, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at home. She was born April 19, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Harold and Lois (Harbick) Frayer. On May 31, 1980, she married William “Bill” E. Turecek at United Methodist Church in Anson, Wisconsin. Born and raised in Chippewa Falls before moving to Cadott, she worked a variety of jobs in retail and at local pharmacies before retiring to Otter Lake in Stanley, Wisconsin with her beloved husband, Bill. Joy enjoyed spending her time in the great outdoors gardening, camping, hunting and fishing, sewing and going on boat rides with her husband and dogs on Otter Lake. She loved playing board and card games, sledding, ice skating, and four-wheeling with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life was loving and caring for her husband of 41 years. Joy is survived by her husband, Bill Turecek of Stanley, Wisconsin; daughter, Bonnie (Michael) Radtke of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; son, Mark (Kathy) Stevens of Rock Falls, Wisconsin; granddaughters, Jessica (Steve) Hardwick and Stephanie (James) DeVito; grandson, Dakota Stevens; great-grandchildren, Gavin Witt, Ethan DeVito, Noah Witt, Lauren DeVito, Katelyn DeVito, and Jackson DeVito; and brother, Peter (Lana) Frayer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lois Frayer; and sister, Carol Winrich. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Sue and Steve Hagan for everything they did for Joy and continue to do for Bill.

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley defend chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanley, WI
City
Rock Falls, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Eau Claire, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Chippewa Falls, WI
Obituaries
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
CBS News

American siblings back home after 3 years trapped in China

Beijing — A pair of American siblings who were trapped for three years in China have returned home after Beijing lifted a so-called "exit ban" following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledding#Gardening#Camping#United Methodist Church#Tribute Store
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker. (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our plans.”. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy