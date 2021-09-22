Joyce Turecek

Joyce “Joy” A. Turecek, 78, of Stanley, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at home. She was born April 19, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Harold and Lois (Harbick) Frayer. On May 31, 1980, she married William “Bill” E. Turecek at United Methodist Church in Anson, Wisconsin. Born and raised in Chippewa Falls before moving to Cadott, she worked a variety of jobs in retail and at local pharmacies before retiring to Otter Lake in Stanley, Wisconsin with her beloved husband, Bill. Joy enjoyed spending her time in the great outdoors gardening, camping, hunting and fishing, sewing and going on boat rides with her husband and dogs on Otter Lake. She loved playing board and card games, sledding, ice skating, and four-wheeling with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life was loving and caring for her husband of 41 years. Joy is survived by her husband, Bill Turecek of Stanley, Wisconsin; daughter, Bonnie (Michael) Radtke of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; son, Mark (Kathy) Stevens of Rock Falls, Wisconsin; granddaughters, Jessica (Steve) Hardwick and Stephanie (James) DeVito; grandson, Dakota Stevens; great-grandchildren, Gavin Witt, Ethan DeVito, Noah Witt, Lauren DeVito, Katelyn DeVito, and Jackson DeVito; and brother, Peter (Lana) Frayer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lois Frayer; and sister, Carol Winrich. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Sue and Steve Hagan for everything they did for Joy and continue to do for Bill.