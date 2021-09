Steve J. Close, age 87, of Colfax, WI passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie. He was born June 10, 1934, in Colfax, WI to Steve M. and Mildred (Brown) Close. After the untimely death of his father, his mother married Odd Lindberg, who was the only father Steve ever knew. He was raised in Colfax and graduated from Colfax High School in 1953.