Lyle Christianson

Lyle M. Christianson, age 85 of Menomonie, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. He was born August 6, 1936 in Bruce, WI to Elmer and Mabel (Thaler) Christianson. The family moved to Menomonie in 1944 and farmed west of town. Lyle proudly served in the U.S. Army. He married Helen Donnelly on April 2, 1960 and they have farmed in the Little Elk Creek area since 1960. Lyle & Helen were members of Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church.