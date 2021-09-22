CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, WI

Robert Hush

Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert William “Bob” Hush, age 72 of Altoona, WI passed away suddenly on September 9, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Bob was born July 5, 1949 in Racine, WI to Robert Henry and Faye Martha (Rawley) Hush. Bob attended Catholic grade school and graduated from Racine Park High School in 1967. Shortly after high school, Bob joined the Army and was drafted as a medic based out of Denver, CO and after serving was honorable discharged in 1971. Bob was united in marriage on June 20, 1970 to Barbara Lillian Iverson and was blessed with three sons, Grey, Benjamin (Ben), and Robert (Bobby). Bob and his family settled to Rice Lake, WI in 1979 where he made a career for 25 years at WITC as a cable TV/communications instructor until his retirement in 2004.

www.leadertelegram.com

