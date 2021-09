Sports gaming company DraftKings (DKNG) has made a $22.4 billion bid for the U.K. gambling company Entain PLC. DraftKings’ £16.4 billion offer of mostly stock and some cash would value the company at about £28 per share, which is higher than its original bid of £25 per share. Entain rejected the first bid for being too low, according to The Wall Street Journal.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO