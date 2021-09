The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO