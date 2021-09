(Bloomberg) -- Citizens Financial Group Inc. has been on a buying spree, but Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun is still chasing one spot: wealth. “People know that we have an interest in growing there, but that space is heavily sought after by players who can pay up, like PE firms,” Van Saun said in an interview Tuesday. “We’ve come close on a couple additional transactions, but we’re holding our discipline on what we’re willing to pay.”

