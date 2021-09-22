Visual Matrix Celebrates Hospitality’s Recovery by Showcasing Latest Advances in Hotel PMS Technology at HITEC 2021
RICHARDSON, TX - Visual Matrix, an industry-leading hotel property management software providing an all-in-one PMS, today announces its official participation at HITEC 2021, which will take place in Dallas from September 27-30. Set to exhibit the latest advances in cloud-based PMS technology at Booth #4911, Visual Matrix will provide attendees with the opportunity to participate in the continuation of the company’s “Hospitality ROCKS!” theme, successfully used to boost industry morale and collaboration at events throughout the industry’s recovery.www.hospitalitynet.org
