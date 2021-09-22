CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writers
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Laurene Powell Jobs to invest $3.5B in climate group

Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, will invest $3.5 billion within the next 10 years to address the climate crisis, a spokesperson for Emerson Collective, Jobs’ organization, said on Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Microsoft CEO Says Failed TikTok Deal Was “Strangest Thing” He’s Worked On

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has mixed feelings about his company’s failed bid to acquire TikTok last year. “It’s the strangest thing I’ve ever worked on,” Nadella told Kara Swisher at Vox Media’s Code Conference on Monday, adding with a laugh, “I learned so much, Kara, about so many things and so many people.” Last year, as TikTok faced a potential ban from the U.S. under the Trump administration, Microsoft emerged as a potential buyer to acquire the social media platform’s U.S. operations. The potential deal eventually fell through last September after TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, selected Oracle over Microsoft as its U.S....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Times Daily

'The Big Delete:' Inside Facebook's crackdown in Germany

Days before Germany’s federal elections, Facebook took what it called an unprecedented step: the removal of a series of accounts that worked together to spread COVID-19 misinformation and encourage violent responses to COVID restrictions. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Big Tech#Russian#Ap
AFP

Google hits back at EU over record Android fine

Google hit back in court against the EU on Monday as it appealed against a record fine levied by the bloc for monopolistic practices with its Android operating system on mobile devices. Google argues that the EU's accusations over its highly popular operating system are unfounded and falsely blame it for blocking rivals on its search and maps apps on Android phones.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
mediaite.com

Google, Apple Block Voting App for Russian Opposition Party on Election Day

Apple and Google removed an application for Russia’s opposition party from their online stores on Friday, just hours before the country’s voters headed to the polls. The “Navalny” app, created by associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aimed to help voters determine which candidates in the country’s 225 electoral districts were most likely to defeat those affiliated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
theregister.com

Apple, Google yank opposition voting strategy app from Russian software stores

A tactical-voting app built by allies of Vladimir Putin’s jailed political opponent Alexei Navalny is now unavailable in Russian Apple and Google app stores following threats from the Kremlin. According to state-owned news agency TASS, Russian lawmaker Andrei Klimov told reporters on Thursday that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Facebook has a secret system granting 5.8 million high-profile users immunity from its rules, a new report says

Facebook has a system protecting elite users from being reprimanded for breaking content rules, the Wall Street Journal reports. The company's "XCheck" system has protected Donald Trump, Doug the Pug, and other "influential" figures. But Facebook employees have expressed disapproval with giving special treatment to users, the WSJ reports.
INTERNET
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: Why Facebook is holding off on kids' Instagram

Bowing — perhaps only for a moment — to pressure from lawmakers, critics, the media and child development experts, Facebook said Monday it will “pause” its work on a kids' version of its photo and video-oriented Instagram app. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY
Times Daily

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

BEIJING (AP) — The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
WORLD
Times Daily

Japan set to lift all virus emergency steps nationwide

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to lift all coronavirus emergency measures when they expire later this week as the infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Global shares mostly fall on China energy, Evergrande fears

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly fell Tuesday as concerns about China chipped away at investor optimism following a mixed finish on Wall Street. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
MARKETS
Times Daily

EU adopts 5 billion-euro Brexit reserve to help businesses

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Council on Tuesday approved a 5 billion-euro ($5.8 billion) reserve aimed at helping EU businesses tackle the short-term effects of Brexit. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy