Harrisonburg, VA

Late goal leads Dukes to double OT win over UVA

By TJ Eck
WHSV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team claimed a dramatic win over Virginia Tuesday night at Sentara Park. Melker Anshelm’s goal with less than two minutes remaining in the second overtime period lifted the Dukes to a 1-0 victory over the Cavaliers. JMU’s offense put pressure on the ‘Hoos for most of the night with James Madison firing 11 shots on goal compared to just two for UVA. Virginia goalkeeper Holden Brown registered nine saves on the evening.

