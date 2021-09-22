New Amsterdam: Season Four Viewer Votes
Is the fourth season of NBC’s New Amsterdam TV show truly a new chapter for the characters? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like New Amsterdam is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of New Amsterdam here.tvseriesfinale.com
Comments / 1