Charlotte, NC

Tropical Update: Two named storms, two being monitoring closely

By Leigh Brock
WBTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Let’s start with Tropical Storm Peter. This storm has winds of 40mph and is moving west-northwest at 9 mph as it passes by north of Puerto Rico. Peter is expected to move east of the southeastern Bahamas tomorrow. Additional weakening is forecast, and it should be a remnant low by Thursday.

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 20 has formed and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Victor by Wednesday night. At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Twenty was located near latitude 8.3 North, longitude 24.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and a hurricane in a couple of days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.
HURRICANE CENTER: Expect New Tropical Storm To Form Today Southeast Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical storm is expected to form today in the far eastern Atlantic. If it does, the name Victor is the next up for this active hurricane season. The system is marked by the red X and oval on […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Expect New Tropical Storm To Form Today Southeast Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Tracking The Tropics: Cat. 4 Sam To Bring Rough Surf To East Coast, Watch Two Other Systems In Atlantic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Sam remains a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic expected to create life-threatening surf and rip currents along the east coast this weekend. Max currently has max sustained winds of 130 mph and its moving northwest at 9 miles per hour. Sam is expected to stay to the northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and then stay to the east of Bermuda later this week into the weekend as a Category 3. Sam is forecast to move into the open waters of the Northern Atlantic. However, Sam is already sending dangerous ocean swells to islands hundreds of miles away...
Hurricane Sam bringing a rough surf weekend to US East Coast

Beachgoers along the east coast of the United States should beware of life-threatening surf and rip currents this weekend as Hurricane Sam turns northward, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.Forecasters expect the Category 4 hurricane to remain at sea, but with top winds of 130 mph (215 kph), it's already sending dangerous ocean swells to islands hundreds of miles (kilometers) away. Sam was located about 455 miles (730 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands traveling northwest at 9 mph (14 kph), the Miami-based hurricane center said. Hurricane-force winds were extending outward 40 miles (65 kilometers) from its center, with top winds expected to grow to 140 mph (225 kph) in the coming days. Forecasters said large swells are affecting the Leeward Islands and will spread to portions of the Virgin Islands Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda by Thursday or Friday as the storm curves northward. Rough surf is expected along U.S. east coast beaches and Canada's Atlantic provinces by the weekend.
09.28.21: NOON / Fall at Grandfather Mountain

Residents file motion to intervene in EPA litigation against New Indy, put immediate end to pollution. Area residents impacted by the stench and toxic emissions released by the New Indy paper mill are seeking accountability from the plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Dickson Practical Nursing Program is an...
