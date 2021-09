The much-anticipated speech by BTS at the #UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) following their appointment by South Korea's President as special presidential envoys for future generations and culture has finally been delivered. The live streaming event started at 9:00 pm KST on September 20, and shortly after, the members took the stage. All members took turns giving their speeches, and as usual, Jimin's words and delivery were so heartwarming and impactful.

